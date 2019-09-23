Aaron Donald trying to get “back in my groove”

Getty Images

For most of last night’s game, the Browns’ offensive line had no answer for Aaron Donald.

When he made a big mistake late, he was willing to answer for that.

The Rams defensive tackle provided constant pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield last night, but late in the fourth quarter, it was too much, with his swat to the head giving them four cracks from the 4-yard line with the game on the line.

“Just tried to make a play and I guess I got a little high [on the hit on Mayfield],” Donald said, via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. “That’s my mistake.”

It might have been the only visible one, as he had two tackles for a loss and his first sack of the season, and was a constant presence in the backfield.

“I missed a lot of plays, so I ain’t satisfied with that,” he said. “I just gotta get better, keep working to get myself back in my groove. . . .

“I’ve been improving each week, that’s what I like, just getting better and better. But I felt like I left a lot of plays out there that you don’t know and probably could have changed the game. Just gotta get better.”

Those around him weren’t sure how he was going to do that, as he’s still disruptive.

“A.D.’s the best defensive player in the league,” defensive end Dante Fowler said. “It’s like asking what separates LeBron [James] from the other players in the NBA. He’s just better than everybody else. A man amongst boys.”

And even though he’s still dealing with what’s listed as a back injury, he was back to looking like, well, himself.