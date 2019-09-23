Andy Lee has hip flexor injury Cardinals are “still working through”

Getty Images

Cardinals punter Andy Lee injured his hip flexor Sunday, forcing kicker Zane Gonzalez to pull double duty in the fourth quarter.

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports that coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team is “still working through it” when asked about Lee’s injury Monday.

Lee said after the game he didn’t think it was “anything crazy, crazy serious, but it’s enough to where I couldn’t continue to do my job. We’ll see what happens.”

Lee was injured when he chased down Panthers returner Ray-Ray McCloud early in the fourth quarter.

Lee punted three punts for 128 yards with a net punting average of 42.7. Gonzalez had two punts for 84 yards, with a 42.0 net average, in Lee’s absence.