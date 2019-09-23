Antonio Brown is going back to school

Getty Images

After pulling double duty for the Raiders and Patriots this offseason, Antonio Brown may be trying a Triple Lindy next.

According to Fox 17 in Grand Rapids, the former NFL wide receiver has enrolled in online classes in hopes of finishing his at Central Michigan (as opposed to Grand Lakes University).

Brown posted photos on his social media of the classes he’s taking.

He spent three years at Central Michigan but left without a degree.

If he follows through on this, congratulations to him for taking a positive step following a turbulent offseason, which saw him alienate two teams and burn bridges on his way out the door.

And if he doesn’t, there’s always the lucrative world of plus-size clothing.