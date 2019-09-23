Bobby Massie a surprise inactive for Bears

Getty Images

The Bears are without their starting right tackle tonight in Washington.

Bobby Massie, who started the first two games of the season at right tackle, was a surprise inactive tonight. It’s unclear why Massie isn’t playing; he was not on the injury report.

In Massie’s place, Rashaad Coward is the presumed starter at right tackle.

The Bears’ other inactives are Kevin Toliver, Sherrick McManis, Kerrith Whyte Jr., Josh Woods, Riley Ridley and Bilal Nichols. Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, who was added to the injury report with a knee injury suffered in the weight room, is active.

Washington’s inactives are Colt McCoy, Quinton Dunbar, Cassanova McKinzy, Ross Pierschbacher, Wes Martin, TY McGill and Jordan Reed.