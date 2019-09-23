Cardinals cut Michael Crabtree

Getty Images

Michael Crabtree‘s tenure in Arizona didn’t last long.

The Cardinals cut the veteran receiver today, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Crabtree would have seemed to be a good fit for new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Crabtree and Kingsbury both played for coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech, and Crabtree thrived in that offense, which Kingsbury is importing to the NFL.

The 32-year-old Crabtree has managed just four catches for 22 yards, a 5.5-yard average, so far this season. He may have reached the end of the line.