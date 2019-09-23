Dak Prescott had to stop “being too greedy” on Sunday

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Dolphins was much closer at halftime than most people predicted.

The Cowboys led 10-6 at the break and could have found themselves behind if not for a missed field goal and fumble by Miami. Among the things that went wrong were an interception by Dak Prescott on a deep shot to Randall Cobb and other misfires as Prescott looked for big plays against the Dolphins defense.

Dallas would score two touchdowns on their first two possessions in the third quarter to finally break the game open and Prescott explained the adjustments he made to get things moving back in the right direction.

“I just had to get back. I was being too greedy,” Prescott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “One of those heat checks or whatever you call it, just trying to do too much in the first half. I said it to Kellen [Moore] at the end of the game that at the end of the first half, I was just being greedy. That’s why I said it’s a good tape to learn from, probably for me more than anybody else; just take what the defense gives me. I want these shots; you hit these shots in a couple of games, and you want them again, you get anxious. But, taking it down with those backs will get just as many yards as those deep throws and allowing the game to come to me is what I did in the second half.”

Prescott finished 19-of-32 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and that interception. That wasn’t his best day of the season, but 228 rushing yards from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard — and a rushing score for the quarterback — made it clear that the Cowboys didn’t need Prescott to do as much through the air as he was trying to do early in the contest.