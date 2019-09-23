Doug Marrone: Jalen Ramsey scheduled to meet with team doctor

Getty Images

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone didn’t openly scoff at cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s Ferris Bueller flu/Al Czervik’s broken arm day off, saying players calling in sick was not a unique occurrence.

Via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Marrone said he got a call from the team’s athletic training staff this morning informing of Ramsey’s reported illness. He said Ramsey was scheduled to meet with the team doctors this morning.

“To me, it’s nothing as big,” Marrone said. “But I understand that’s probably a big story because of the other things that are surrounding it.”

Sure, other things such as Ramsey’s trade request, and the Jaguars’ refusal to accommodate it.

Marrone was trying to downplay the situation by saying lots of players get sick, and sometimes the team will keep them away so they don’t infect an entire locker room.

Many of them actually are.