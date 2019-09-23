Eagles list DeSean Jackson as not practicing Monday

Getty Images

The Eagles didn’t practice Monday, but they still had to put out an estimated practice report since they play Thursday.

They listed receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (heel), running back Corey Clement (shoulder), cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), offensive tackle Andre Dillard (knee), receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) as non-participants.

Arcega-Whiteside is an addition to the report.

The Eagles are “hoping” Jeffery can play this week, which would be a boost for a receiving corps hard hit by injuries. Jackson is expected to miss another game.

Darby is expected to miss time with his injury.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), linebacker Nathan Gerry (calf, knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) and receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf) earned limited designations.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (left wrist) were estimated as full participants.