Frank Reich: Can’t play QB much better than Jacoby Brissett on Sunday

Getty Images

The Colts relied on the running game to move the ball for most of the first two weeks of the season, but they switched things up against the Falcons on Sunday.

Jacoby Brissett was 28-of-37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win over Atlanta that left the Colts with a 2-1 record on the season. He completed the first 16 passes he tried to open the game, which led head coach Frank Reich to sa after the game that “you can’t play quarterback much better than he played today.”

“As great as he played today, this is one game,” Reich said, via Mike Chappell of CBS4. “This is the standard. Not that you can play this great every week, but this is what you expect, and he delivered.”

Brissett’s biggest throw may have been a 35-yarder to Zach Pascal after the Falcons had cut a 20-3 Colts lead to 20-17 in the fourth quarter. Marlon Mack would run for a touchdown on the next play to give the Colts breathing room they needed to end the day with another victory.