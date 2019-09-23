Freddie Kitchens not considering giving up offensive playcalling duties

Getty Images

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was highly critical of his work as the team’s offensive playcaller after Sunday night’s loss to the Rams, but he isn’t planning to take a step back from that role.

Kitchens referred to a draw play on fourth-and-9 with just over nine minutes to play as a “bad call” and said he should have run the ball in the final minute of the game with the Browns trying to tie the game with a touchdown. He said Monday that “some of these situations” are new for him and vowed to get better because he’s not giving up the playcalling role.

“That’s not even being considered,” Kitchens said, via Cleveland.com.

The Browns are averaging just over 16 points a game through the first three weeks, but Kitchens said on Monday that the Browns are “going to be fine” offensively. They’ll try to take a step in that direction against the Ravens in Week Four.