Greg Olsen back to being “not a disaster”

Greg Olsen‘s coming off two lost seasons because of injuries.

So getting into the end zone twice Sunday in a bounce-back win for the Panthers was a nice reminder of what he used to be — one of the top targets at his position in the league.

“Today, I felt like finally I could run and separate and not be caught in my own head of being in pain. Just go out and play,” Olsen said, via Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer. “I haven’t had that in a long time. Since 2016, I haven’t played a game where I felt normal. And it’s nice.

“It’s a lot easier to play when you’re not a disaster.”

Foot injuries have plagued Olsen lately, obscuring the fact he was the first tight end in league history to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Sunday, he had six catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns, the kind of safe target they needed for backup quarterback Kyle Allen. And for a moment, he looked like his old self.

“I don’t know. I really still enjoy doing this,” he said. “I felt like I had a lot of unfinished business left to do. That would have been a sour way to end my career.

“To just fall off a cliff the last two years? Fall into obscurity? That’s not something I was overly excited about.”

Olsen had chances to walk away into broadcasting, but he hoped to prove he could still play at the level he was accustomed to. Even against a bad Cardinals defense, this was a positive step.