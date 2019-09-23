Jets sign wideout Vyncint Smith off Texans practice squad

Getty Images

The Jets added some speed to their receiving corps Monday.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Jets signed wide receiver Vyncint Smith off the Texans practice squad.

Smith made the Texas as an undrafted rookie from Division II Limestone, mainly based on his 4.36-second 40 time. He caught a touchdown against the Eagles, and had five catches for 91 yards as a rookie.

The Jets are running short at the position with Quincy Enunwa and Demaryius Thomas out with injuries, so they needed the depth.