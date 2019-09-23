Julian Edelman having more tests on injured ribs

Posted by Josh Alper on September 23, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Jets just before halftime and word after the game was that he’s dealing with injured ribs.

Edelman had x-rays that came back negative, but there was no other word about his outlook for Week Four or beyond. Monday may bring more clarity about Edelman’s situation.

Michael Giardi of NFL Media reports that Edelman is set for more tests on Monday. An MRI to determine if he injured cartilage may be among those tests.

Jakobi Meyers took most of the snaps out of the slot after Edelman left Sunday’s game with Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett working on the outside of the offense.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Julian Edelman having more tests on injured ribs

  1. Bruised ribs hurt, but without a break, I am not sure he’s going to miss any time. Uncomfortable when hit on the ribs? Yep.

    I love Edelman’s balls to the wall style, but sometimes he needs to learn to go down and ball up. Amendola had this issue in 2013, and then he got better at pick his spots.

    That and dummy McDaniels over-analyzing again and calling too many screens with a 20-0 lead vs the awful Jets D.

    As Michel and Harris/Burkhead remained under-used against a very feeble Jets Run D.

    Ugh.

  2. Carson Wince went 5-6 last year vs easiest part of schedule. Everyone blamed his teammates. Then Foles takes over and those same teammates go 4-1 and win a playoff game , Wentz is 6-17 vs teams over 500 with zero playoff wins foles tons of playoff wins including superbowl.

  3. Can we please have a detailed diagram of exactly where the injured ribs are? You know, so we can avoid hitting him there so as to not hurt him further. Thank you.

  6. now there is a QB who knows how to dress, lead by example and shows class…… you know what I am saying Mr. Cam newton?

  7. The simple fact he had to have X rays, and Now an MRI means there’s some damage. He’s coming off a broken thumb also. He could be a bigger liability than asset.

  9. but sometimes he needs to learn to go down and ball up.
    —–
    Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

    You also need healthy ribs to breath deep without pain. Someone that sprints for a living probably needs to breath deeply without pain with each deep breath. let alone getting tackled on it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!