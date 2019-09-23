Julian Edelman having more tests on injured ribs

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Jets just before halftime and word after the game was that he’s dealing with injured ribs.

Edelman had x-rays that came back negative, but there was no other word about his outlook for Week Four or beyond. Monday may bring more clarity about Edelman’s situation.

Michael Giardi of NFL Media reports that Edelman is set for more tests on Monday. An MRI to determine if he injured cartilage may be among those tests.

Jakobi Meyers took most of the snaps out of the slot after Edelman left Sunday’s game with Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett working on the outside of the offense.