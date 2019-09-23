Khalil Mack, Taylor Gabriel dominating as Bears lead 28-3

Posted by Charean Williams on September 23, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT
The Bears have 177 yards. They also have 28 points.

Taylor Gabriel has scored three times on catches of 3 yards, 1 yard and 36 yards from Mitchell Trubisky, but the drives covered only 67, 11 and 63 yards.

The story of the first half was Khalil Mack and the Bears defense as Chicago leads 28-0.

The Bears held Washington to 90 yards in the first half, though Washington got a 35-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins on the final play of the first half. Washington has three turnovers, seven penalties, a missed field goal, and Case Keenum threw a pick-six.

Keenum is only 9-of-14 for 92 yards and two interceptions.

Mack has two tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He had another strip-sack negated by an illegal use of hands on defensive back Prince Amukamara.

Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who had no interceptions last season in nine games for Washington, scored a 37-yard touchdown on an interception of Keenum. Kyle Fuller had the other pick of Keenum.

Trubisky is 20-of-23 for 173 yards and three touchdowns, with Gabriel catching five for 63 yards and the three scores.

12 responses to “Khalil Mack, Taylor Gabriel dominating as Bears lead 28-3

  1. Wow, the Bears are dominating. It’s good to see our friends, the Bears, representing the NFC North so well tonight.

    Our Packers used to be the Bears’ big rival. Back when we won the division. But not now. Since we can’t win the division. Lately it’s been the Vikings. And the Bears. With some more luck for our Packers, maybe that will change. Or not.

  4. man never realized how much Washington’s roster is a collection of has beens, never was and never will be’s…all hail though right?? if the owner was a true fan he would put the team up for sale tomorrow…

  7. Is this truly any surprise?

    Chubbs Gruden has once again produced a spineless, gutless, charade of an NFL team and retains worthless players like Josh Norman. And the Alablubber defensive players are doing nothing – the offensive line is as awful as last year even with the inclusion of that jerk Trent Williams. This team will not win a single game – if I were the five players on this team with talent, I’d request a trade to a winner.

    If I were the owner, I’d fire the entire GM down to coaching staff and tell the NFL, we’ll forfeit the season. This team is as awful as I have seen and I am so thankful I divorced this team after nearly 50 years of being a fan after the worthless acquisition of Alice Smith from KC. That clown did nothing but throw five yard passes and never once brought his team from behind.

  10. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    September 23, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Our Packers used to be the Bears’ big rival. Back when we won the division. But not now. Since we can’t win the division. Lately it’s been the Vikings….

    ++++++++++++

    Lol, I know you’re trying to be funny here, but the truth is the Bears and Packers always have and always will be each other’s primary rivals.
    As much as Viking fans would love to interject your team into such a storied rivalry, your team will never be more than the annoying little brother.

  11. The team has the talent.. Its just the HORRIBLE coaching staff. Their game planning is garbage, There in game adjustments are clueless and their preparation and execution is weak. Need new coaches. Get rid of all of the coaches, please.

  12. Thought Washington would make it a much better game than this. 3 interceptions, ouch.

    A coach calling a FG when down 28-0 seems like it should be grounds for immediate firing.

