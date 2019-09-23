Kyler Murray: I think we can move the ball, but got predictable on Sunday

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made some history in Sunday’s 38-20 loss to Carolina, but it wasn’t the sort that you celebrate after the game is over.

Murray completed 30 passes for 173 yards, which, per ESPN Stats and Information, is the fewest passing yards for any quarterback with at least 30 completions in a game. Only 11 of those yards came in the fourth quarter, as Murray absorbed five sacks and threw an interception while trying to rally back against the Panthers.

The struggle to pick up chunks of yards didn’t leave Murray discouraged. He said he thinks “we can move the ball regardless,” but that things got predictable once the Cardinals were down by a couple of scores.

“You saw what we did in the first half,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “Everything was all there, it was easy. Even though they were not letting us get behind them, we did whatever we wanted to, pretty much.”

The problem was that the Panthers were doing pretty much whatever they wanted on offense and they kept scoring touchdowns while the Cardinals stopped putting points on the board in the third quarter.