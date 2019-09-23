Man who robbed Derwin James gets nine years

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James was robbed at gunpoint more than a year ago. One of the men who took James’ Rolex and gold chain was sentenced to nine years in state prison for the crime, TMZSports.com reports.

Kevin Mitchell also was ordered to pay fines, fees and restitution.

Mitchell and another man stole the watch, which was worth $60,000, as James and his uncle were leaving a restaurant on Sunset Boulevard. Mitchell was caught when he tried to pawn it a few weeks later.

The pawn shop provided security footage to police, and James confirmed that the man trying to pawn the watch was the man who robbed him.

Mitchell was charged with five felonies for the crime, but he reached a plea deal with prosecutors this week.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Mitchell was convicted on charges of felony robbery and felony criminal threats. The other three charges were dropped.