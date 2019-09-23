Nelson Agholor offers tickets to hero who threw shade at him

Getty Images

The video went viral earlier Monday.

In an interview originally tweeted by Steve Lindsay of the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia, an unidentified man describes the scene at a burning building.

“My man just started throwing babies out of the window, and we was catching ’em, unlike [Nelson] Agholor,” said the man, identified as Hakim Lewis by NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

Agholor, who lost a fumble and had a third-down drop Sunday, responded after seeing a retweet by ESPN.

“Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game,” Agholor wrote. “Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him.”