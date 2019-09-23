Panthers announce Cam Newton is out again this week

Getty Images

The Panthers took their time ruling quarterback Cam Newton out for Week Three with a foot injury, but they didn’t let the question of his Week Four status linger.

The team announced on Monday morning that Newton will not play against the Texans this Sunday. Kyle Allen will get the start after steering the team to its first win of the season in Arizona on Sunday.

“What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 percent when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle as our starter.”

If there was any doubt about giving Newton more time to get his foot right, Allen’s strong play against the Cardinals — 19-of-26 for 261 yards and four touchdowns — likely pushed it to the side. The Panthers also won in Allen’s first NFL start during the 2018 season, so they’ll try to make it three in a row in Houston this week.