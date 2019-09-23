Pat Shurmur: We certainly believe in Wayne Gallman

Getty Images

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur confirmed that the team is going to be without running back Saquon Barkley for a while during his Monday press conference, but he declined to put a timeline on how long Barkley will be out with a high ankle sprain.

Reports have pegged it as several weeks up to a couple of months and the Giants don’t have a bye until Week 11, so they’re going to need to fill the hole in their backfield for some time under any circumstances. The first guy up for that job is Wayne Gallman, who ran five times for 13 yards in Sunday’s 32-31 win over the Buccaneers.

“We certainly believe in Wayne Gallman and that he’ll be able to step in and do his very best,” Shurmur said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Elijhaa Penny is the only other running back on the 53-man roster, so a roster move to bolster the Barkley-less backfield would seem to be a likely step for the Giants to take. They have two backs — Jonathan Hilliman and Austin Walter — on the practice squad.