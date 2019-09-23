Patrick Mahomes on pace to far surpass last season’s MVP stats

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 23, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
Last year, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes burst onto the scene with one of the greatest seasons in NFL history, reaching 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns and winning league MVP in his first year as a starter. Surely, he’d have to regress to the mean in Year 2, right?

Wrong.

Mahomes is actually putting up better numbers through the first three seasons of this year than he did last year. The season has a long way to go, but if he can play over the next 13 games like he has over these three, he’ll obliterate every single-season passing record.

Last year, Mahomes totaled 5,097 passing yards. This year, with 1,195 yards through three games, he’s on pace to total 6,373 yards.

Last year, Mahomes totaled 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. This year, with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, he’s on pace to total 53 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Last year, Mahomes completed 66.0 percent of his passes, averaged 8.8 yards per pass, and had a passer rating of 113.8. This year, Mahomes has a 71.9 percent completion rate, an average of 10.5 yards per pass, and a 134.9 passer rating.

By any measure, Mahomes is throwing the football better this year than he did last year. Surely, he can’t keep doing this for 13 more games. Can he?

13 responses to “Patrick Mahomes on pace to far surpass last season’s MVP stats

  4. Rdog says:
    September 23, 2019 at 11:39 am
    I guarantee he would have horrible stats if he played for the Titans or Dolphins
    I would not say horrible, he may make them borderline wildcard team though. But Mahomes is the real deal, I’m not crowning him anything yet, but as of now he’s definitely playing at an elite level, and it’s not just thru a gimmick play style, he’s legit.

    But on the Titans Dolphins I’d expect him to have average stats though, like under 25 TDs, under 4k yards, etc. Still a great season but obviously the Chiefs offensive cast and their playcalling helps him big time though.

  5. We’ll see. Offenses often start out far hotter than defenses and by 4 – 5 games defenses gel more and the scoring slows down.

    Quite a number of player have been on blazing streaks to start a year and never broke the records already out there.

    Great player though and off to an incredible start.

  6. I’m not really a Chiefs fan although I don’t have them. I have to say though, Mahomes is fun to watch. That dude is a gunslinger like Brett Favre was. I can’t imagine how good he is going to be in another five years. He seems like a good guy too…and fun. What’s not to like about this guy. He’s the anti-AB/Jalen Ramsey.

  8. Tremendous player. Looking at AFC teams thus far, Chiefs and NE will probably meet again in AFC game.

    Chiefs play in Foxborough in Dec and should NE win that game at home, NE could secure home field for playoffs.

    Brady Edelman White Gordon Dorsett

    Nice offense, smartly coached.

    But it is defense that will have to beat Mahomes.

    I can see a Chiefs Green Bay SB, but that Chiefs game in Foxborough in December is gigantic for both teams.

  9. It’s almost as if Andy Reid is good or something…

    Not just at talent evaluation, but he is the best offensive mind in the league. He’s doing it without their top WR, without Hunt or Damien Williams, without Eric Fisher…

    Andy Reid is a step above and has been for the longest time.

  11. he’s the real deal..chiefs just opened themselves a 10 year window at least (already in the midst of 6 straight playoff berths).

  13. exinsidetrader says:
    September 23, 2019 at 11:49 am
    Unless he takes over Clock Management duties from Andy, he isn’t winning any team awards this year again
    ——————————————————————-

    He already took over Clock Management from Andy. On the last play to seal the win and make a 1st down, he called the screen pass…not Andy

