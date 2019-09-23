Patrick Mahomes on pace to far surpass last season’s MVP stats

Getty Images

Last year, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes burst onto the scene with one of the greatest seasons in NFL history, reaching 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns and winning league MVP in his first year as a starter. Surely, he’d have to regress to the mean in Year 2, right?

Wrong.

Mahomes is actually putting up better numbers through the first three seasons of this year than he did last year. The season has a long way to go, but if he can play over the next 13 games like he has over these three, he’ll obliterate every single-season passing record.

Last year, Mahomes totaled 5,097 passing yards. This year, with 1,195 yards through three games, he’s on pace to total 6,373 yards.

Last year, Mahomes totaled 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. This year, with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, he’s on pace to total 53 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Last year, Mahomes completed 66.0 percent of his passes, averaged 8.8 yards per pass, and had a passer rating of 113.8. This year, Mahomes has a 71.9 percent completion rate, an average of 10.5 yards per pass, and a 134.9 passer rating.

By any measure, Mahomes is throwing the football better this year than he did last year. Surely, he can’t keep doing this for 13 more games. Can he?