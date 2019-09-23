Patriots’ defense still hasn’t allowed a touchdown

Getty Images

The Patriots’ defense is on an extraordinary run of keeping opponents out of the end zone.

New England’s defense has still not allowed a touchdown through three games this season. How rare is that? They’re the first defense in the Super Bowl era not to give up a touchdown in the first three games of the season.

On Sunday the Jets did score the first two touchdowns any team has scored against the Patriots this season, but neither of those were on the defense: One came when backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw a pick-six to Jamal Adams, and the other came on a muffed punt recovered in the end zone.

The Patriots’ defense has been particularly dominant in first halves, and that goes back to last year: New England hasn’t allowed a first-half point in its last five games, going back to the AFC Championship, and over its last eight games the Patriots have allowed just 10 first-half points.

New England is dominating right now, with the defense leading the way.