Raiders want Josh Jacobs more involved in passing game

Josh Jacobs is averaging just over 15 touches a game, but only one of his 46 touches is a reception.

The Raiders running back has one catch for 28 yards, and that came in the season opener. He has had only two targets since, with both of those coming Sunday.

“Yeah, we’re trying,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Monday, via Jimmy Durkin of TheAthletic.com. “We definitely do want to get Josh to be a big part of the passing game. No doubt. We certainly do. We’d like to get more out of Jalen Richard as well. All of our backs. We take a lot of pride in using our backs in the passing game. You are right, though, 100 percent. We’ve got to get more out of Josh as a receiver.”

The Raiders running backs have combined for eight receptions for 70 yards.

Jacobs made 48 receptions in his three seasons at Alabama, gaining 571 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

He has made an impact as a runner, with 45 rushes for 288 yards and two touchdowns through three games, but Jacobs could become an even bigger part of the offense.