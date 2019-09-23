Report: Saquon Barkley to miss “several” weeks

Getty Images

It’s a good thing rookie quarterback Daniel Jones played so well in his debut, because the Giants need some good news.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they’re expecting running back Saquon Barkley to miss “several” weeks.

Of course, this was #asexpected after Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in last night’s win over the Buccaneers, and was in a walking boot and on crutches.

While such injuries can linger for a month or more, they don’t account for Barkley’s magical healing powers (or something).

As noted by Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, Barkley suffered the same injury during his freshman year at Penn State, missed the following two games, and then came back to rush for 194 yards against Ohio State.

The Giants do play a Thursday night game in Week Six, so they’ll have a 10-day break before they play the Cardinals in Week Seven.