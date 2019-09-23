Sam Darnold trending in the right direction for Week Five

Getty Images

The Jets offense was atrocious in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and it wasn’t any better in Week Two against the Browns, so a return to action for quarterback Sam Darnold after this week’s bye would be a welcome development.

Darnold has been targeting a Week Five return from the bout with mononucleosis that has sidelined him the last two weeks and head coach Adam Gase said at a press conference on Monday that things are moving in that direction. Gase said that Darnold is trending toward a return to action in time to face the Eagles.

Gase said that Darnold has been cleared to start doing cardio and that he’ll undergo more tests with doctors to see how his spleen is doing early next week. If all goes well, the quarterback will practice on Wednesday and get back in the lineup to face Philadelphia.

The Jets have also played without linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams the last two weeks and they’ll be hoping to get them back in action as they try to start winning games after their 0-3 start to the year.