Seahawks release Jachai Polite from the practice squad

Jachai Polite has gone from third-round pick to unemployed, again.

The Seahawks have released the former Florida pass rusher from the practice squad.

Drafted by the Jets, Polite didn’t make the 53-man roster. Released on August 31 along with all other roster cuts, Polite then went unclaimed on waivers.

During his three weeks in Seattle, no other team offered Polite a spot on the active roster. Now that he’s once again free and clear, time will tell whether Polite gets another chance with a different team’s practice squad.

After the Jets released Polite, PFT reported that he’d been fined more than $100,000 for various infractions during his time with the team.