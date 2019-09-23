Shuffling offensive line pays off for Texans

Getty Images

The Texans saw quarterback Deshaun Watson get sacked and hit far too often over the first two weeks of the season, which led to a couple of changes on the offensive line for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

First-round pick Tytus Howard moved from left guard to right tackle and rookie Max Scharping moved into the left guard spot. The reworked unit gave up two sacks and six hits during the 27-20 Texans win, which is a big step in the right direction after the flurry of hits that Watson took to start the year.

“Just to know we only gave up two sacks, that’s improvement,” Howard said, via the Houston Chronicle. “As long as we can protect Deshaun, he’s an amazing quarterback. He’s going to take us home. Time and time again, he got us out of it with his talent. With his arm and his legs, if we can protect him, he’s going to take us far.”

Watson said that he and the line are “going to continue to grow together and make something happen” over the course of the season. Sunday was a good first step toward seeing that to fruition.