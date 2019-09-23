Taylor Gabriel, five Case Keenum turnovers carry Bears to 31-15 win over Washington

Getty Images

All it took for the 2019 Bears defense to look like the version that led the league in points allowed and interceptions a season ago was a meeting with the Washington Redskins.

Case Keenum was intercepted three times by the Bears and fumbled three times, losing two, as Chicago’s defense smothered Washington’s offense in a 31-15 victory on Monday night.

Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix returned one of his two interceptions of Keenum for a 37-yard touchdown to give the Bears the early 7-0 lead. Kyle Fuller also intercepted his second pass of the season after leading the league in the category last years with seven interceptions.

Star pass rusher Khalil Mack added two sacks and two forced fumbles. He had another strip-sack negated by an illegal use of hands on defensive back Prince Amukamara.

Taylor Gabriel caught three touchdown passes from Mitchell Trubisky before leaving the game in the second half with a concussion. Gabriel scored on passes of 3, 1 and 36 yards as the Bears built a 28-3 halftime lead over Washington. Trubisky hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass through the first two games of the year, but completed 25 of 31 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns against Washington. He was intercepted once by Josh Norman as well.

Keenum was the Washington offense would find some footing and rally enough to put the result briefly in question. Keenum connected with Terry McLaurin for a 15-yard touchdown, the third in as many games for the rookie, and Paul Richardson for a 2-yard touchdown to close the gap to 28-15 after a pair of failed two-point conversions with 13:11 remaining.

Keenum completed 30 of 43 passes for 331 yards, but was responsible for five turnovers on the night.

Washington again drove deep into Bears’ territory before Danny Trevathan punched the ball free of Keenum’s grasp as he tried to leap over the line of scrimmage on a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-1 at the Chicago 16-yard line. A five-minute drive that resulted in a 38-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal made it a 31-15 final margin.