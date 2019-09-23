Tom Brady on Antonio Brown: I have personal feelings, but won’t share them

Getty Images

After the Patriots beat the Dolphins in Week Two, quarterback Tom Brady said the afternoon was a good start for wide receiver Antonio Brown in the team’s offense.

As it turned out, it was also the end for Brown in the team’s offense. Brown was released last Friday after more allegations of improper conduct and the Patriots moved on to face the Jets without the troubled wideout.

Brady was asked about Brown’s release during a Monday appearance on WEEI.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share,” Brady said, via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com. “That’s about it. It’s a difficult situation. That’s kinda how I feel.”

The Patriots went down another wideout when Julian Edelman left Sunday’s game with a chest injury. Josh Gordon came up with some big plays and the offense looked fine in a 30-14 win that made it clear Brown’s departure didn’t throw anything off track.