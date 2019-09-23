Von Miller: I’ve got to find a way to do my job

Getty Images

One of the offseason talking points in Denver was the impact that new head coach Vic Fangio would have on the team’s defense.

With Von Miller and Bradley Chubb on the edges and Fangio’s history of building successful defenses, there was belief that the partnership would yield big results right off the bat. It hasn’t worked out that way.

The Broncos didn’t record a sack or a takeaway in Sunday’s 27-16 loss to the Packers. That means they now have no sacks and no takeaways while losing their first three games of the season.

Fangio said “it’s the circumstances of the game to a degree,” but Miller is taking the lack of production personally.

“I’ve got to find a way to play better, I’ve got to find a way to get sacks, I’ve got to find a way to do my job,” Miller said, via KUSA.

The Broncos will host the Jaguars next weekend and it’s hard to predict a better outcome as long as the defense remains as toothless as it’s been through the first three weeks.