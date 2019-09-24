49ers sue Santa Clara over management of non-football events at Levi’s Stadium

Getty Images

The ugly relationship between the 49ers and Santa Clara is getting uglier.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, via Sports Business Daily, the 49ers have sued to prevent Santa Clara from terminating the team’s management of non-football events at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers promptly filed the lawsuit after Santa Clara City Council voted last week to end the management arrangement with the team.

On Friday, Santa Clara mayor Lisa Gillmor said via Twitter on Friday night that the city discovered “fraud and wage theft,” that the 49ers “mismanaged a public facility,” and that “[n]et profits plunge from around $5 million to $0 in two years.”

The fight has no relevance to 49ers game played at Levi’s Stadium, but it doesn’t bode well for the relationship, especially since the lease between the 49ers and Santa Clara lasts for 35 more years.