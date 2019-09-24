Aaron Rodgers: It’s time for us to do our part on offense

Getty Images

The Packers hired an offensive coach . . . and their defense has turned into one of the best in the NFL. They are allowing only 11.7 points per game, second in the NFL, and lead the league with eight takeaways.

So what gives?

“It’s time for us to do our part on offense,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Moving forward, we’re going to play a stretch of really good football teams. At some point, we can’t expect our defense to shut everybody down. They have been, but at some point, the offense is going to have to wake up and start making some plays.”

Green Bay has finished in the top two in total defense three times, according to the NFL. The 1966, ’96 and ’10 teams won championships.

If the Packers are to contend for another title, they need better play from their offense. Green Bay’s 286.7 yards ranks 28th in the league, and its 19.3 points per game is tied for 23rd.

Rodgers has thrown for only 647 yards, the second-lowest total of his career through three games of a season.

“We’ve never wanted to just manage the football game around here,” Rodgers said. “The standards are very high for us. We’ve got to play a lot better on offense. We’ve played some good defenses, no doubt about it, but the standard and expectations are very high here, and we haven’t met them on offense. Thankfully, our defense has not only been opportunistic but stout, holding them to field goals in the red zone, taking the ball away, putting us in good field position.”