Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside full participants in Eagles walkthrough

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that he anticipates having wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Packers and Jeffery took a step toward making that happen later in the day.

Jeffery was a full participant at a walkthough for the Eagles after being listed as limited on the estimated practice report on Monday. Jeffery did not play against the Lions last Sunday due to a calf injury.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) also missed that game and is set to sit out again this week. Wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (heel) joined Jeffery as a full participant after being listed as a non-participant on Monday.

Running back Corey Clement (shoulder) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) were limited on Tuesday. Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) sat out along with Jackson.

Tackle Andre Dillard (knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), linebacker Nathan Gerry (calf, knee), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (left wrist) were all full participants for Philadelphia.