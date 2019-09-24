Art Rooney becomes new chairman of Compensation Committee

Getty Images

The NFL has a new chairman of the committee that determines specifically how much money the Commissioner will make in any and every given year.

According to Sports Business Daily, Steelers owner Art Rooney II has become the new chairman of the Compensation Committee. He replaces Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Joining the Compensation Committee is Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. The other members are Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Giants co-owner John Mara.

Although Roger Goodell has a contract that extends multiple years into the future, much of his total compensation package comes in the form of a bonus. It’s the Compensation Committee that determines this number, each and every year.

The NFL previously structured the league office as a tax-exempt trade organization. Under growing public pressure that mischaracterized the move as an effort to not pay taxes (the individual teams paid taxes on the money that passed through to them), the league changed its designation. That move allows the league to now keep secret the money paid to Goodell and other key executives.