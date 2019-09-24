Bears don’t think Akiem Hicks’s knee injury is major

Getty Images

The Bears had to finish out Monday night’s win without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, but it doesn’t sound like they expect to be without him much longer.

Hicks hurt his knee in the 31-15 win over Washington and head coach Matt Nagy offered an update on his condition during a Monday press conference. Nagy indicated that it is not believed to be a major injury.

“I really believe it’s more of just a wear-and-tear type thing,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “He just got a little bit sore yesterday in the game. I think he’ll be OK. At least we’ll feel it out here in the next couple of days.”

The Bears also lost wide receiver Taylor Gabriel to a concussion during the game and played without right tackle Bobby Massie after he had a bout of vertigo. Nagy said he does not know how long Massie might be out of action.