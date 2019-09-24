Colt McCoy expected to return to practice this week

Getty Images

When Washington put out its first depth, Colt McCoy was listed as the starting quarterback. But McCoy has not seen the field much since his season-ending broken leg last Dec. 4.

McCoy hasn’t practiced since experiencing soreness in his leg in early August.

He could return this week, coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.

McCoy, though, is not close to returning to game action. Gruden said McCoy would have to show “a lot” before playing in a game.

Washington is 0-3 and Case Keenum has struggled. He had five turnovers in Monday night’s loss to the Bears, prompting Washington fans to call for rookie Dwayne Haskins to replace Keenum this week.

McCoy has not been an option since requiring multiple surgeries to repair his fractured leg. But he has the most experience in Gruden’s system, having been the backup in Washington since 2014.