Colts working out Marcus Gilchrist

With Malik Hooker flat on his back today (getting knee surgery), the Colts are looking for some secondary help.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Colts are working out veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist today.

Gilchrist started every game for the Raiders last year and had three interceptions, but couldn’t find work this year. The 30-year-old worked out for the Buccaneers in August. After spending his first four years with the Chargers, he’s bounced from the Jets to the Texans to the Raiders.

Hooker is expected to miss the next four-to-six weeks after getting his torn meniscus repaired.