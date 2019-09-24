Daniel Jones’ jersey sales keep surging

Getty Images

Daniel Jones avoided Davy Jones locker during the rookie’s first NFL start. One of the things hanging in the Giants quarterback’s locker is becoming a coveted item of clothing.

Via Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, the folks at official NFL apparel provider Fanatics sold more Jones jerseys in a two-hour period on Sunday than they did the entire day for any other player, other than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jones’ jersey sales first surged last Tuesday, when the Giants named him the starter. Now that he has passed his first on-field test with flying colors, more and more fans are beginning to buy the jersey worn by the team’s quarterback of the present and future, a player around whom the Giants can build.

And that’s really the best news for the Giants. Regardless of whether they win another game this year, the Giants have put the most important piece in place for long-term contention, allowing them to potentially join the short list of teams that successfully transitioned from one Super Bowl-winning quarterback directly to another.