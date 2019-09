Getty Images

The Browns will be getting their top tight end back sooner than expected.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that David Njoku has opted not to have surgery on his broken wrist. The decision increases his chances of returning to play this season.

Njoku currently is on injured reserve, but he’s eligible to return after eight weeks. He injured the wrist in the first quarter of the Week Two win over the Jets.

Pharaoh Brown and Demetrius Harris will be the primary tight ends until Njoku returns.