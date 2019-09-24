Dolphins sign Andrew Donnal to take Tank Carradine’s roster spot

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Tuesday that they signed offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.

He will take the roster spot created by the release of defensive end Tank Carradine.

Donnal has played 29 games with six starts over four NFL seasons. In 2018 with Detroit, Donnal appeared in two games after appearing in six games with Baltimore in 2017.

Most of his games (21) and all of his starts came with the Rams in the two seasons after they made him a fourth-round choice in 2015.

Miami needed offensive line help after a rash of injuries Sunday.