Doug Pederson fully expects Alshon Jeffery to play Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 24, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he was hopeful that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be able to play against the Packers on Thursday night.

Tuesday found Pederson sounding a little more certain about whether the wideout’s calf injury has healed enough for him to return to the lineup.

“I fully expect and anticipate Alshon, you know, to [be available]. He was limited yesterday and hopefully he can go full today and be ready to go,” Pederson said, via ESPN.com.

Reporters at Eagles practice said that Jeffery was moving well at the open portion of Tuesday’s practice. The team will release an injury report later in the day.

Pederson also said he expects tight end Dallas Goedert, who is also dealing with a calf injury, to play on Thursday. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is on track to miss the game with an abdominal injury.

3 responses to “Doug Pederson fully expects Alshon Jeffery to play Thursday

  1. What happened to all those summer “experts” who’d trendily penned in Eagles as likely NFC champs? I wasn’t fooled. Wentz has yet to prove himself to play a whole season and last year Eagles rode a big wave of luck to reach the SB and in it the refs gifted them a 21 point bonus

  2. Wentz has articles being written about him being a horrible leader foles had a shrine built and won philly a SB. foles had the intangibles Wentz is a scam Wentz wouldn’t have beaten Brady in a shootout wentz is 6-17 vs teams over 500 wentz is poison to eagles zero playoff wins.

  3. Have you ever been in a situation where you were in a hapilly and loving relationship and all was going well, you’re family loved and treated that individual like family… And suddenly you two start to become toxic and break up? Have you seen the stink eye and the looks you’re family then gives you for the first couple of months when they see you talking in the phone with someone else that was a mutual friend, hanging out with that mutual friend more than just a friend now, and you’re family is not feeling how you dealt with the situation?

    Well in short this is basically it lol, that Eagles team and city fell in loved with Nick Foles, the energy, the leadership he brought there, connected with that team. Wentz unfortunately has become the outsider in this team. They got rid of Foles because of Wentz talents and skill, but not because he was the right fit for this team. People said this was a ridiculous way of thinking, but its apparent now.

