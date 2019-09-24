Eagles promote CB Craig James

Getty Images

Cornerback Ronald Darby is set to miss time after hurting his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Lions and the Eagles made a move to add a healthy body to the position group on Tuesday.

The Eagles announced that they have promoted cornerback Craig James from the practice squad. Wide receiver Greg Ward was waived in a corresponding move.

James played on special teams and took one snap on defense during the Eagles’ Week Two loss to the Falcons before being waived off the active roster last week. He also played in three games for the Vikings during the 2018 season.

Before adding James, the Eagles were down to Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas as healthy cornerbacks.