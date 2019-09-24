Giants re-sign Nate Stupar, cut Eric Tomlinson

Getty Images

The Giants are short on linebackers for this week with the availability of Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) in doubt for Sunday. So they will sign a familiar face.

The team is expected to re-sign Nate Stupar, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

The Giants cut Stupar on Sept. 6.

Stupar played in all 16 games last year as a core member of the Giants’ special teams. He was diagnosed with a concussion in the preseason finale this summer.

Stupar also has spent time with the Saints, Falcons, Jaguars, and 49ers.

The Giants will waive tight end Eric Tomlinson in a corresponding move, Art Stapleton of newjersey.com.

Tomlinson played in the first three games, seeing action on seven offensive plays and 40 on special teams. His departure leaves the Giants with Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Garrett Dickerson and rookie Kaden Smith in their tight ends room.