Jamal Adams quits weekly radio spot, drawing criticism from Bart Scott

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams quit his weekly radio spot, drawing criticism from former Jets linebacker Bart Scott. Scott is a co-host of the show Adams appeared on every Tuesday during the season on WFAN.

The station announced Tuesday that Adams no longer is doing the show. No specifics were given, though co-host Maggie Gray read a statement delivered to the station on behalf of Adams.

“On advice from his family and representatives, Jamal has decided to no longer do his weekly radio spot,” Gray said, via Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media.

Adams was “not happy” with Gray’s questions last week after his removing Jets references from his bio on his social media accounts.

Gray expressed disappointment at Adams’ decision, via Slater.

“I’m disappointed, too, because I look at Jamal as like a little brother,” Scott said, via Slater, “and this is bad advice. It’s one thing to maybe not do it after the season, but you always start what you finish. Listen, it is not easy at all to come on a radio show, and your team has never been successful. All he knows is ails, defeats. But that’s why people look to you, because they know that they wouldn’t want to do it.

“So this is your opportunity to separate yourself from the normal athlete and from the leaders in that locker room and say, ‘Listen, I’m going to speak for us. I’m going to step up and do what’s tough.’ Every athlete has gotten here because we didn’t do what was easy. We did what was right. And it was right for Jamal to finish what he started.”