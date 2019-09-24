Jay Gruden doesn’t feel like he’s coaching for his job on a weekly basis

Getty Images

Washington is 0-3 and there aren’t many signs that things are about to start getting better in the near future, which is never a good thing for a head coach’s job security.

It’s usually a particularly bad thing for a head coach who has gone 35-44-1 while making the playoffs once in his five full seasons in the job. That’s where Jay Gruden finds himself after Monday night’s loss to the Bears and that’s why he was answering a question on Tuesday about whether he feels he’s coaching for his job on a weekly basis.

“No. I haven’t felt like that. But who knows?” Gruden said on a conference. “I’m just trying to concentrate on the Giants right now, put our best foot forward, learn from our mistakes here and try to get better. That’s all we’re trying to do here as a staff and go from there.”

Gruden said he doesn’t plan on making any changes to the staff during the season and noted that their first three opponents all made the playoffs last year. He added that he still has faith that things will come together for the team, but a few more losses will make it hard to continue clinging to that belief.