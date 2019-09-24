Jay Gruden expects Jordan Reed to play again

Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed has not played since being diagnosed with a concussion in the third preseason game Aug. 22. Will he ever play again?

Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday he expects Reed to return at some point.

“I’m not worried about that, no,” Gruden said when asked if Reed’s career might be finished. “He has seen specialists, and we are just trying to get to the bottom of it and figuring out the best way to make him more comfortable, get him back in the lineup. We are trying to see if there is anything else we can do to try and help him a long in that way to get into practice and start to feel better. If he has to see a specialist every day, I really don’t care. The big thing is to get him healthy and make sure he has a great state of mind so when he does come back he feels really good and confident that this thing will not linger.”

Reed’s return, though, appears “weeks” away at best.

Reed has never played a full 16-game season in his seven years in Washington, and he now has seven documented concussions dating to college, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.