Jay Gruden not looking to change quarterbacks after 0-3 start

Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are off to an 0-3 start to the season. Case Keenum was responsible for five turnovers in Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears at home. The team drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the NFL Draft this spring. However, head coach Jay Gruden said after the loss that he isn’t looking to make a change at quarterback.

“Not really, no,” Gruden said when asked if he was considering a change. “I think the most important thing is we have to have some continuity. I can’t be changing people every five minutes here. I’ve got to give Case an ample opportunity to play with these new guys. This is his first time in this offense, really. Donald Penn, Ereck Flowers, their first time in this offense. Terry (McLaurin), Trey Quinn only played two games last year.

“I’ve made this point before, we’re not going to be perfect but we need to be better and I think we can get better. Otherwise if I didn’t think we had a chance to get better, I would make a change but I feel like Case has the tools to become a very efficient quarterback in this offense and get us some victories here moving forward.”

Haskins completed 32 of 58 passes for 409 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during four games in the preseason. While the reins will be turned over to Haskins at some point, Washington clearly isn’t headed anywhere this season and putting him on the field against a defense like the Bears could very well have been counter productive.

At some point the pressure to get Haskins on the field will reach a breaking point, but Gruden doesn’t seem to feel that moment is bearing down just yet.