Jay Gruden not ready to start Dwayne Haskins because “season is not lost”

Posted by Charean Williams on September 24, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

As much as fans would love to see rookie quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins face off, Case Keenum will start for Washington again this week.

Jones made his first start Sunday, a victory over the Bucs, but Haskins has yet to see the field.

Washington’s 0-3 record and Keenum’s five turnovers Monday night has prompted questions about when Haskins finally gets his chance.

“Well, we’ve played three games, and there’s 13 games left in the season,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday. “This season is not lost. It’s not over. I know everybody wants to say, ‘It’s over, and the season is over, so go ahead and play Haskins.’ We feel confident we can turn this thing around. I’m out here at practice every day. We’re out here at practice every day evaluating everybody. If we feel like Dwayne gives us the best chance to win in a coming game, we’ll definitely put Dwayne in there. If we feel like it’s Colt [McCoy] when he gets healthy, it could be Colt. Right now, we feel like it’s Case Keenum, and we’re going to move forward with him this week.”

Haskins completed 32 of 58 passes for 409 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during four games in the preseason. As the 15th overall choice, he isn’t going to sit long, especially with Washington not winning.

“I think he’s still working,” Gruden said of Haskins. “It’s hard to get him reps with the number ones because you don’t have as much practice time this time of the year. During training camp and OTAs, you can mix it up pretty equally, but when you’re trying to get a starter ready to play in a game, it is hard to get Dwayne a lot of those reps against the ones. What you’re going to see is he is mainly doing scout team right now, but he is learning in the classroom. It is new for him as it is for every rookie quarterback in the NFL that is playing right now. Some of them are doing fine, some of them are struggling a little bit, but right now I think Dwayne is on pace. He just needs to continue to sit back and learn and continue to develop.”

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Jay Gruden not ready to start Dwayne Haskins because “season is not lost”

  3. No QB can survive behind that terrible O line. Trade the LT and Schreff (G) for picks and build around Haskins for next year. Case wasn’t even back 2-3 steps before he had pressure last night.

  7. Case will not save your job Gruden… starting the rookie might show you’re looking towards the future rather than trying to save your own arse

  8. Every year I feel like Washington is going to bottom out but they keep managing to scrape together a mediocre season. Most years, Gruden seems like he gets somewhat decent play out of what is really a pretty poor roster outside of the front seven. Maybe this is finally the year they bottom out, but, to their credit, the Texans started last year 0-3 and made the playoffs anyway, so Gruden is right that the season isn’t over. Lose next week, though, and it probably will be.

  9. Wow, what a vote of confidence in your young QB. We’re only going to play you if we don’t care about winning or losing. and people wonder why Jay Gruden is in his last ever stint as a NFL head coach…

  11. This actually does make sense. The o-line is a wreck, and Keenum has not played poorly until the Bears game (they do that to a lot of QBs). Keenum is gone next year and Haskins can be the guy going into training camp. The coach will probably be someone else though…

  13. I never thought I would say these words, but for once, I don’t think this is the fault of the ownership and administration.

    I think the obscene numbers of injuries, the pressure from the job, and the losing culture have simply cracked Gruden and DC Greg Manusky.

    In this unusual case, I don’t think the team has quit on the coaches, I think the coaches have quit on themselves. And what’s even weirder is that it’s not (entirely) Dan Snyder’s fault.

  17. Trade the LT and Schreff (G) for picks and build around Haskins for next year. Case wasn’t even back 2-3 steps before he had pressure last night.
    __________________
    Good point, that’s the way to buld around Haskins: trade your Pro Bowl guard. The ONLY way to build around a young quarterback is to provide them with a solid line: see Luck, Andrew. The line looked terrible because the pro bowl right side kept having to compensate for the garbage left side. If you want to develop Haskins draft nothing but linemen.

  19. Nice message to send to your team. “When Haskins comes in, its over.”

    BINGO. Suggests that perhaps Gruden didn’t want to draft Haskins, eh?

    Not really surprised at this team’s 0-3 start, during the offseason training camp interviews, the Redskins sounded depressed even during hype interviews with softball questions.

  20. He does have a point. Two of the next three games are against the Giants and Dolphins. They realistically could go 2-1 in those games (the other is against the Patriots), then crawl their way back to almost .500 with games against the Jets, Bills, Panthers, and Lions in the middle of the schedule. That last month is tough though with @Packers, Eagles, and @Cowboys. But if they can’t beat the Giants this weekend, it’s over. I just hope Gruden doesn’t make Haskins go against the Patriots for his first start.

  25. After Keenum’s 5 turnovers, Gruden better do something. Haskins might not be ready, but how would Gruden know? His evaluation skills leave a lot to be desired.

  26. This is a great idea. Why get him killed! Tank, get the best Left tackle, and then start him. Throw him out there in garbage time a little this year to get his feet wet. Let’s not ruin the guy from the getgo.

  27. Jay only got a job as his bro ran the Bucs. Then he was on a joker Bengals team that fell into 1st place in 2013 as Steelers & Ravens both had 8-8 off years. But then got unceremoniously dumped out (26-10) by visiting Chargers in the Wildcard Round. Bizarrely that was deemed enough to be interviewed by 3 teams looking for a HC – as they all liked Jon Gruden’s ESPN analysis but were too cheap to tempt him out of the booth. And Jay? he’s .428 (as expected).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!