John Harbaugh: We need to give older edge rushers a break

Getty Images

The Ravens came into this season with a lot of reps at edge rusher up for grabs after the departures of Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith, but they haven’t seen as many players step up to take them as they hoped.

Matthew Judon has played 79 percent of the defensive snaps through three game and Pernell McPhee has played 58 percent of the time, which head coach John Harbaugh said is a result of Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams not playing well enough to earn more time. Harbaugh said Monday that the team needs “to give our older guys a break” while adding that the other options aren’t producing enough to take away playing time.

“They need to be better,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “We need to get more pressure, more sacks from those guys. They’ll probably tell you they need more reps. I would say earn more reps.”

Neither Bowser nor Williams have recorded a sack through three games. They have been credited with five tackles.