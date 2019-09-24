Lions working out defensive linemen, including Zach Kerr

Posted by Josh Alper on September 24, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT
The Lions have some injury issues on their defensive line and they’re looking at some potential additions to the group on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is working out defensive linemen. Zach Kerr is the only member of the group identified by name.

Kerr spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and had 52 tackles and two sacks in 27 games for Denver. He began his career by signing with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2014 and played 36 games in Indianapolis before moving on to the Broncos.

Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels was in a protective boot after last Sunday’s win over the Eagles. Defensive end Da'shawn Hand has not played yet this season due to an elbow injury.

3 responses to “Lions working out defensive linemen, including Zach Kerr

  1. Really need Hand back in the rotation ASAP. He was the best roomie interior lineman in the NFL last season and one of the best period. Not bad for a fourth round pick but his absence has has had a major impact on the run defense.

  2. Long Time Lions Fan here. We are pretty excited about Hand’s potential – good athleticism and a knack for making plays at key times last year. But this elbow injury has been lingering for a while. While we could use him against the Madden-esque Chiefs, I hope they don’t rush him back too early.

  3. The Lions Dline looked great on paper going into the season, but with Hand not playing at all, Flowers just now starting to play, Daniels now out for who knows how long, and Snacks only seeing the field about 25% of snaps, i just dont know what to think. That said we are winning, and building some sold depth in a lot of places including dline.

