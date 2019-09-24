London Fletcher’s honor includes the misspelling of his name

Getty Images

On Monday night, Washington honored the contributions to the franchise of retired linebacker London Flecther.

Yes, London Flecther. That’s the name that was placed on the big screen by the home team on Monday night.

Of course, it’s London Fletcher. And while typos happen (as anyone who reads this website knows), it’s sort of a big spot and a you-had-one-job proposition to spell correctly the name of the person being honored, and also to proofread it.

That arguably wasn’t the biggest blunder of the night for the home team. Cameras captured a staffer stirring Gatorade with a stack of cups wrapped in plastic. Plastic aimed at keeping the cups clean and, necessarily, making the outside unsanitary.

As Big Cat said a few weeks ago when we were trying to figure out what Washington would do about tackle Trent Williams‘ holdout, dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. And Washington has become the largely undisputed kings of NFL dysfunction in 2019 because, unlike the Dolphins, Washington isn’t trying to be bad.